JLR India President and MD Rohit Suri to hang boots

Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday said Rohit Suri will retire as President and Managing Director of India business with effect from March 31, 2023. Suri is retiring after 14 years in the company.

He had joined Tata Motors as Head of Premier Car Division and led the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India in 2009.

Announcement on Suri's successor will be a subject of separate communication, the Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Overseas Regional Director Martin Limpert said Suri led from the front and played a key role in establishing the marquee brand in India with strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength.

JLR India sells vehicles across 21 cities through 25 authorised outlets.

