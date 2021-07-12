JK Tyre ties up with Ki Mobility to enhance retail presence, market share across vehicle segments

Domestic manufacturer JK Tyre has expanded its retail presence with the onboarding of digital automotive aftermarket platform Ki Mobility Solutions.

The move is expected to help the tyre maker shore up its market share across two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments, a release said on Monday.

A part of MyTVS facility, Ki Mobility Solutions Private Ltd (KMS) has over 1,000 outlets.

"This strategic partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions will not just help us in providing 24 hours assistance to the customer but act as a catalyst to strengthen our service portfolio range across the country," said Dinesh Dasani, VP-Replacement Sales, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.