JK Paper shares jump over 4% after earnings announcement

Shares of JK Paper rose over 4 per cent after the company reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, helped by growth in volume.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 64.59 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Paper said.

The total income increased to Rs 1,056.41 crore during the period, against Rs 770.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

At 12.05 PM, the company's share price was up 3.19 percent at Rs 7.50 to Rs 242.50 apiece.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:05 PM IST