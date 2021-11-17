J&K govt launches public outreach campaign to raise awareness on flagship schemes

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday launched a public outreach campaign to raise awareness and highlight its flagship and other schemes being implemented at the grassroots level.

In the 10-point campaign, specific focus has been laid to step up the targeted delivery of healthcare schemes for the poor and to ensure 100 per cent saturation of eligible beneficiaries in a mission mode, an official spokesperson said.

The 'One Person, One Golden Card' campaign targets the distribution of 58 lakh golden cards under the Ayushman Bharat and the Sehat health insurance schemes among beneficiaries by organising special camps at the panchayat level within a span of two months, he said.

The aim is to cover poor families from rural backgrounds and ensure greater coverage with easy access to affordable healthcare facilities during health emergencies, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the government was making best possible efforts to ensure that healthcare is accessible to everyone in the union territory.

''I believe primary healthcare is a people's movement and their participation, mobilisation to access the benefits is a key to make this campaign a huge success. Sehat is a unique health scheme which does not discriminate and brings out the spirit of social equality in the health sector. Good health and well-being of people is the ultimate aim of the government,'' the L-G said.

Similarly, the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign launched by the government shall focus on coverage of all unvaccinated cases, besides ensuring sensitisation regarding importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and face masks, the spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir has been a frontrunner among states and UTs in vaccinating the eligible population against COVID-19.

''As on date, the administration has vaccinated 95,52,204 individuals above 18 years, achieving 100 per cent coverage of first dose in eligible beneficiaries,'' the official said.

Now, the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign will focus on achieving 100 per cent coverage of the second dose in a time-bound manner, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:04 AM IST