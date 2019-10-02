JioPhone now priced at Rs 699, cut by over 50%

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Tuesday reduced the price of its 4G mobile handset JioPhone by over 50% to Rs 699 for the ongoing festive season.

The company claimed that nearly 7 crore 2G users have been on-boarded on JioPhone platform since its launch. It is targeting around 35 crore such customers.

“During the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, Jio is making the JioPhone available for a special price of only Rs 699 as against the current price of Rs 1,500.

This is a clear saving of over Rs 800 without any special conditions like having to exchange your old phone," the company said in a statement.

Along with reduction in handset price, Jio has also announced to add Rs 99 worth of data for the first 7 recharges. Jio claimed that the Jio Smartphone is the only smartphone that is made in India, by Indians, for Indians, and with an Indian Operating System.