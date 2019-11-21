Jio University to begin academic sessions in 2021; students can apply for these futuristic courses

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s Jio University has formed a seven member Global Advisory Council ahead of its academic session that will start in 2021. The University has also unveiled a list of courses for its graduate programmes.

The advisors in the Advisory Council will be --Jean Lou Chameau, president of emeritus of California Institute of Technology (Caltech); Rick Levin, former president of Yale University; Subra Suresh, president of Singapore's Nanyang Technological University; Michael Keller, vice provost of Stanford University; Nadhmi A Al-Nasr, CEO of Saudi Arabia's futuristic habitat project and Frank J Mulhern and Vinayak P Dravid of Northwestern University, according to The Economic Times.

Apart from them, Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani Piramal will also be the member of the council. Former Managing trustee of the Tata Trusts, R Venkataramanan will lead the group's social initiatives and Bimal Patel, president of CEPT University in Ahmedabad and director of HCP Design has been selected to redevelop New Delhi's Central Vista.

Others that will be part of the council are--Vikaram S Mehta, chairman of Brookings India, RA Mashelkar, vice chancellor Dipak C Jain, Pradeep Khosla, chancellor of the University of California and Vinay Sheel Oberoi, former secretary in HRD ministry.

The Jio University's website claims that it will not promote any kind of caste based reservation, high fees, and politician's referral. It further mentions the University will be "almost free for poor people, reasonable for middle class and affordable for rich".