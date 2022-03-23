Jio Platforms' arm Asteria Aerospace launches cloud-based drone operation platform Skydeck

Drone manufacturer and allied solutions provider Asteria Aerospace has launched its end-to-end drone operations platform called SkyDeck. Asteria Aerospace is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, which is again a majority-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

SkyDeck is a cloud-based software platform to deliver a 'DaaS' solution for multiple industry verticals such as agriculture, surveying, industrial inspections, surveillance and security.

Accordingly, SkyDeck provides a unified dashboard and services for drone fleet management, scheduling and executing drone flights, data processing, and visualisation and AI-based analysis of aerial data captured using drones.

Besides, it ensures operational transparency, improves collaboration between stakeholders, and provides secure and centralized management for scaling drone programs across multiple applications.

"With the launch of SkyDeck, we are addressing the need of the hour with an integrated drone hardware, software, and operations solution. SkyDeck simplifies the use of drones to generate aerial data and turns that digital data into business insights to power drone applications at scale," said Neel Mehta, Co-founder & Director of Asteria Aerospace.

The recent liberalisation of regulations for drone operations and the promotion of DaaS by the Centre have increased the demand of drones across industry sectors, Mehta said.

For the agriculture sector, SkyDeck provides data and insights that can be used to accurately measure crop traits, assess crop health, and optimize agri inputs.

Similarly, for construction and mining industries, SkyDeck uses drone-based aerial data to create accurate site surveys for monitoring progress and maintaining accurate inventory records.

For critical infrastructure sectors such as oil & gas, telecom, and power & utilities, SkyDeck harnesses the power of drones to digitize and inspect assets for preventive maintenance, identifying threats, and recording changes.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:03 PM IST