Jio launches 3GB Cricket Plans for IPL 2020 - all you need to know

Jio has cashed in on the cricket season by launching Jio Cricket Plans for the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

The multiple tariff plans are bundled with data, voice and 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399. Cricket fans availing these plans can watch free live Dream11 IPL matches through Disney+ Hotstar app.

Here's all you need to know about Jio Cricket Plans:

Rs 401 Plan: Plan benefits include 3 GB data/day, unlimited voice and 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan has a validity of 28 days Rs 598 Plan: Provides 2 GB data/day with unlimited voice and 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Rs 598 plan has a validity of 56 days Rs 777 Plan: Provides 1.5 GB data/day with unlimited voice and 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. It comes with a validity of 84 days Rs 2599 Plan: Plan benefits include 2 GB data/day with unlimited voice and 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. It comes with a validity of 365 days Rs 499 Data Add-on: Provides 1.5 GB data/day + 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399. Rs 499 data add-on has a validity of 56 days

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19. Dubai will play host to 24 games, 20 matches will be hosted by Abu Dhabi while Sharjah will hold 12 games.

The dates and venues for the playoff stages will be released later. The opening match between the finalists of the 2019 edition will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the finals will be played on a weekday ie Tuesday. Both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half an hour earlier than usual this time around.

There will be a total of 10 doubleheaders in this edition of the tournament. The evening matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST while the afternoon matches are due to start at 3:30 PM IST.