Jio Fiber broadband to commercially launch today; all you need to plans and how to apply

Reliance Jio is all set to commercially launch its Jio Fiber broadband service in India today, September 5. The announcement related to Jio Fiber was made on August 12 by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. At launch, Jio Fiber is expected to offer one of the cheapest broadband plans and take on existing players like Bharti Airtel.

At the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced that JioFibre customers would get free voice calls for life from landline, 100 megabits (Mbps) to 1 gigabit per second broadband speed for subscription starting Rs 700 a month and a free HD TV set on commitment to an annual plan.

Jio is targeting 35 million subscribers within the first year of commercially operationalising the broadband business. Officials told PTI the company would target 1,600 towns from the first day of the launch and would initially try to reach out to the rest of the country through 30,000 local cable operators who are aligned to three multi-system operators acquired by it recently.

Jio Fiber plans:

Reliance Jio will announce the detailed tariff of its broadband plans later on in the day. But Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman had already announced that monthly plans will begin from Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000 for heavy-duty users. Those in the Rs 700 broadband plan will enjoy internet speeds at the rate of 100 Mbps. As you move up the price ladder, the speed will also increase and go up to 1 Gbps.

To woo direct-to-home and cable TV users, the telecom operator is likely to provide a free set-top box with every broadband connection, PTI reported. Those who buy 'Jio Forever' annual plans will even get an HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K set-top box free.

Initially, Jio is keeping installation charges also free of cost. Jio Fiber subscribers will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 to get the router or ONT device.

Free JioFiber services for 2-months:

According to reports, a subscriber to Jio GigaFiber's preview offer will get JioFiber services free for 2 months. The offer will come into effect post the commercial launch.

How to register for Jio Fiber:

To register for the Jio Fiber services, customers are required to visit the Jio GigaFiber website and book a High-Speed Internet Connection for their Township or society. The online registration for JioFiber connection requires you to first pick the location for which you want the JioFiber broadband connection. On the website, you will be asked to enter your address, email, name and mobile number. A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent which will have to be entered for verification.

Jio Fiber availability:

At the Reliance AGM it was announced that Jio Fiber broadband will be available across major cities and town of India. However, as of now, Giga Jio Fiber connections are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab and some more states.