Jio, Chinese telecom tie up for 5G technology

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Chinese telecom operators and other international technology companies to develop 5G network solutions based on open standards and support interoperability.

The leading telecom players and vendors have come together to start an Open Test and Integration Centre (OTIC).

The companies include "China Mobile and Reliance Jio along with participation from China Telecom, China Unicom, Intel, Radisys, Samsung Electronics, Airspan, Baicells, CertusNet, Mavenir, Lenovo, Ruijie Network, Inspur, Sylincom, WindRiver, ArrayComm, and Chengdu NTS," Jio said.

Airtel, NTT Docomo, Softbank, SK Telecom, Singtel, Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm are also members of the open radio access network (O-RAN)