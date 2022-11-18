Jio becomes first 5G provider to cover entire Delhi NCR region

File Image

High speed 5G internet was rolled out in India last month, and that has laid the foundation for smart cars, smart cities and a number of use cases. Of the three telecom service providers which have secured 5G spectrum license, only Reliance Jio is the one which built a standalone network infrastructure. As its rival Airtel moves forward in a phasewise manner, Reliance has already become the first telco to provide 5G services across the National Capital Region.

Jio outpaces other network providers

Jio is now the only operator to provide True-5G services across Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace, now covers major parts of the area.

Commenting on this occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services. The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen.”

Users got a taste with welcome user

Lakhs of Jio users in Delhi-NCR are already enjoying the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, that is possible because of the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

Blending spectrums together to boost performance

It also provides Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation. More Jio users in Delhi-NCR will continue to be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.