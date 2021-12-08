Jindal Steel and Power shares up nearly 4%; after rise in steel production

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power on Wednesday jumped over 3 per cent after the firm said its steel production increased 10 per cent in November 2021 as compared to the year-ago period.

On BSE, the shares rose 3.67 per cent to end at Rs 381.5 apiece. Intra-day, it was trading at a high of Rs 382.95.

On NSE, the shares settled at Rs 382, a gain of 3.82 per cent over previous close. It was trading at an intra-day high of Rs 383. As per a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company's steel production in November this year increased 10 per cent year-on-year to 6.74 lakh tonnes as compared to 6.14 lakh tonnes.

However, the sales were lower by 5 per cent at 5.39 lakh tonnes, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 06:03 PM IST