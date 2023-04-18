 Jindal Stainless announces special interim dividend of Rs 1
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Jindal Stainless on Tuesday announced a special interim dividend of Rs 1 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing, the company announced through an exchange filing. The record date has been set as April 26 with the payment date as May 17.

The company has also announced re-appointment of Abhyuday Jindal as the managing director of Jindal Stainless for the next five years from May 1. This was done based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Abhyuday Jindal is son of Mr. Ratan Jindal, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. He has a wide ranging experience in the areas of project management, supply chain systems, and strategic & general management. He is also the Co-Chair for FICCI's Steel Committee, Vice President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, and the Co Chair, Advisory Council of the Corrosion Management Division of CII, endeavoring to forge stronger and wider public-private partnerships.

