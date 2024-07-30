Jindal Drilling Zooms 13% On The Bourses After 263% Increase In Net Profit

The share price of Jindal drilling zoomed more than 13 per cent after the company reported its Q1 FY25 financial, which recorded a whopping 268 per cent growth in net profit from the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.

The share price of the jindal drilling opened at Rs 642.65 on D-Street today. The stock touched a day-high price of Rs 686.80 per share on the Indian bourses today. The share has also recorded a 52-week high price of Rs 915.00 per share on Dec 6, 2023.

Earnings Q1 FY25

Net profit Q1

The net profit for the period of April to June stood at Rs 4,3.86 crore for Q1 FY25, a huge jump over the same quarter in the previous financial year, which recorded a net profit of Rs 12.07 crore for Q1 FY24.

The net profit for the year FY24 recorded a net profit of Rs 114.10 crore, which is a meager jump of 2 per cent compared to Rs 111.83 crore in FY23 on a YoY basis.

Revenue Q1

The revenue stood at Rs 184.09 crore in Q1 FY25, which is a jump of 86.81 per cent compared to Rs 98.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue on a YoY basis stood at Rs 617.01 crore, which is a jump of 20.5 per cent compared to Rs 512.17 crore in FY23 on a YoY basis.

Sales Q1 FY25

Compared to the previous quarter's Rs 93.95 crore, which ended in June 2023, sales increased by 81.99 per cent to Rs 170.98 crore in the quarter that ended in June 2024.

The Jindal drilling share price was trading around Rs 673 per share on the Indian bourses at 11.20 am today.