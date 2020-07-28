Jin Liqun re-elected as President of AIIB

Jin Liqun has been elected to a second term as President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) by the Bank’s Board of Governors. The election result was announced by the Chair of AIIB’s Board of Governors during the Bank’s fifth annual meeting on Tuesday, July 28.

President Jin’s second five-year term will begin January 16, 2021.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to lead the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank during its foundational years,” said AIIB President Jin Liqun. “We have established high standards of governance, we are investing in projects that improve lives and livelihoods and we are establishing ourselves in global capital markets. A lot has been achieved thanks to the efforts of our staff and our Board, plus the support granted to AIIB from its Members and the development community.”

Under President Jin’s leadership, AIIB has grown from 57 founding members to over 100 approved members from around the world. The Bank has also maintained the highest credit ratings with a stable outlook from the largest credit rating agencies—Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch. Permanent Observer status was also granted by the United Nations (UN) in recognition of AIIB’s relevance and contribution to the UN’s development mandate.

“As we look forward to the next decade, we will expand our investments from core infrastructure to the infrastructure for tomorrow–infrastructure that will tackle climate change, enhance connectivity within Asia and the rest of the world, mobilize private capital and bridge digital divides in our region,” said President Jin. “I look forward to continuing to serve our Members and further contributing to the multilateral efforts to help build a more sustainable, more prosperous Asia.”