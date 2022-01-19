e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:07 PM IST

JFL launches US fried chicken brand Popeyes in India, opens first restaurant in Bengaluru

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd added that it will open two more Popeyes restaurants in Bengaluru soon thereafter. |

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, announced to launch the US Fried Chicken brand Popeyes in India by opening its first store in Bengaluru.

Louisiana-born Popeyes was founded in 1972 and has been one of America's most popular and fastest-growing chicken brands.

The company added that it will open two more Popeyes restaurants in Bengaluru soon thereafter.

Jubilant Foodworks Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and its co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said, ''We are confident that Popeyes will strategically complement our portfolio and fortify JFL's leadership in the QSR domain.''

The company last year announced to sign a Master Franchise and Development agreement, with Popeyes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:05 PM IST
