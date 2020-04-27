Jewellers offer 'gold price protection'

Kolkata: At a time when buying gold from brick-and-mortar stores is no longer possible due to the lockdown, many jewellers are focusing on online sales, and some have introduced "price protection" schemes to attract customers to invest in the metal on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The scheme allows a customer to book gold online at a particular price which is locked for a certain period and protected from the rise of rate. If price falls from the fixed rate at the time of purchase within the specified tenure, one can buy it at the prevailing market rate.

Some major jewellery houses such as Kalyan Jewellers, and Malabar Gold and Diamonds have come out with such plans to keep traditional purchases going on the auspicious day and also to provide a shield to their customers from price volatility of the precious metal, industry officials said. Akshaya Tritiya is an annual festival considered auspicious in many regions for beginning new ventures, marriages and investments.