Jet fuel becomes cheaper from June 1

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been slashed by Rs 6,632.25 from June 1. This comes at a time when air fares have been sky high. However the impact of the cut in fuel prices is yet to be seen.

The cost of ATF in New Delhi would be at Rs 89,303.09 per kilolitre whereas in Mumbai the cost is at 83,413.96/Kl. The cost of aviation fuel in Kolkata and Chennai is at Rs 95,963.95 and Rs 93,041.33 respectively.

Fuel retailers are ideally supposed to revise petrol and diesel prices based on a 15-day average of benchmark international fuel cost. The last change in fuel price was on April 6, 2022.

Sale of petrol, diesel and jet fuel increases in May

According to a report by The Economic Times the sale of petrol, diesel and jet fuel in May rose by 9-10 per cent year-on-year due to increase in traveling because of summer holidays and economic activity expansion. While petrol sales jumped by 10.4 per cent, Diesel consumption rose 9.3 per cent and Jet fuel sales saw a rise of 8.7 per cent.