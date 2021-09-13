Jet Airways plans to start domestic operations in Q1 2022; short international flights to take off in second half

Jet Airways is resuming flight operations, and intends to start start its first flight from Delhi to Mumbai by Q1 2022.

According to a statement from Jalan Kalrock Consortium, "The process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation. The Consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking," the consortium said in a statement.

Senior Members of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium along with Jet 2.0 Operations Team led by the newly appointed Captain Sudhir Gaur, Accountable Manager, and acting CEO visited key airports last month and held productive meetings with them.

NCLT approval received in June 2021

Elaborating on details, Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said “We received the NCLT approval in June 2021, and since then we have been working closely with all concerned authorities to get the airline back in the skies. Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022."

Jet Airways to have over 50 aircraft in 3 years time

"Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium. The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions.

"It is the first time in the history of aviation that an airline grounded for more than 2 years is being revived and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic journey.

"The brand Jet Airways has a huge loyalty-base and we are confident that with industry stalwarts like Captain Gaur, we will be able to capitalize and create new benchmarks. We would like to assure all our loyal Jet Airways guests that your favourite airline will soon be back in the skies.”

Jet Airways revival plan

The revival plan for Jet Airways is being implemented as approved by NCLT and all the creditors will be settled as per the plan in the coming months.

Sharing operational details, the new Accountable Manager and acting CEO of Jet Airways, Captain Gaur said, “Jet Airways is a brand which has grown bigger and stronger over the last two decades. In its new avatar, Jet Airways will now be headquartered in Delhi NCR with its senior management working from the Corporate Office at Gurugram.

"However, Jet Airways will continue to have strong and significant presence in Mumbai where it will work from its ‘Global One’ office in Kurla. Jet Airways also has a state-of-the-art training centre located at Global One, which will be retained and used for in-house training for the Jet Airways team.”

Hired over 150 employees

Captain Gaur said, “We will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors who have approached us, and with whom we continue to engage. Jet Airways has already hired 150+ full time employees on its payroll and we are looking to onboard another 1,000+ employees FY 2021-22 across categories.

"The hiring will be in a phased manner and will be strictly on merit, to meet the operational requirements of the airline. The team at Jet Airways is committed to ensure that Jet Airways will restart its operations with its first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai by Q1 2022.”

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:20 AM IST