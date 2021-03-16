Jet Airways may restart operations in 6 months: Report

Beleaguered Jet Airways will be out of trouble in six months’ time, ensured Murari Lal Jalan, a Dubai-based entrepreneur leading the efforts to save the airline. According to an NDTV report, the consortium head said that this depends on NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) clearance.

I am expecting to fly Jet Airways in the next six months, which is dependent on NCLT clearance," Jalan said.

He added, “Once NCLT clearance is done, there will not be any hurdle. We are hoping to be done very, very soon. It is very important to have routes that Jet used to have. And, as a full-fledged airline, we have a lot of corporate.”

He added that the airline can return to its pre-pandemic scale of operations in five years.

"We are going to start with 25 aircraft this year and then to 125 aircraft in five years which is the number we had before the pandemic. We are going to use new [aircraft]. Post NCLT clearance, we will inspect our aircraft on what should be done," he said.

Late last year, a consortium led by Jalan and London-based Kalrock Capital took over the troubled airline and announced a revival plan. The airline's creditors have already approved the strategy, which was submitted by the consortium in October. Debt-laden airline has almost 21,000 creditors seeking claims of Rs 44,000 crore.