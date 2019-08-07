Jet Airways employees seek interim financial relief

New Delhi: Scores of Jet Airways employees on Tuesday gathered in the national capital and sought an interim financial assistance till completion of the insolvency resolution process.

An employees' consortium has demanded that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) should look at providing one month's salary as an interim financial assistance.

The consortium represents around 9,000 employees, including pilots, engineers and cabin crew, according to A K Mohanty, a representative of the consortium.

He said one month's salary should be released to existing employees of Jet Airways for their basic survival. The resolution process should be fast-tracked and operations should be restarted at the earliest. There shouldn't be liquidation, he added.