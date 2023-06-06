Jeffrey Hampton Appointed As President & Chief Operating Officer Of Piramal Critical Care | Image: Piramal Pharma (Representative)

Piramal Pharma Ltd Piramal Critical Care (PCC) business, a producer of Inhaled Anesthetics and a global player in hospital generics, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Hampton as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO), the company announced through an exchange filing. He will be based in the United States for his new role.

Hampton owns a bachelor degree in Marketing and had joined PCC from Accord Healthcare, where he was the president. Prior to that, he , he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Apotex for the US and Latin America regions.

At Apotex, he restructured the US commercial team to maximize efficiency and established procedures for identifying and executing life cycle management practices to improve profitability and market penetration. He has also worked with various pharmaceutical companies, including including Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Dabur Pharma and IVAX Pharmaceuticals.

Piramal Pharma Shares

The shares of Piramal pharma on Tuesday at 3:20 pm IST were at Rs 87.25, down by 2.30 per cent.