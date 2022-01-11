Jefferies finds risk-reward for India steel far inferior to a year ago

Foreign brokerage Jefferies stated that it finds risk-reward for the country's steel far inferior to a year ago and downgraded Indian steel stocks.

"We believe margins for Indian steel companies have peaked and will go lower by FY23 and reduced FY23 EPS for Tata steel/JSW Steel by 18 per cent/26 per cent," stated Jefferies.

Jefferies also expects EPS falling 44 per cent/21 per cent YoY for Tata steel/JSW Steel in FY23.

The Chinese demand is shifting from urbanization and industrial development to new economy infra such as renewables and EVs, stated Jefferies.

