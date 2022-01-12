JBL unveils 'Tour Series' headphones in India; priced at Rs 25,999

Audio equipment maker JBL by HARMAN on Wednesday announced that it has unveiled JBL Tour Series for business professionals in India at Rs 25,999.

The Tour Series is launched with JBL Tour One over-ear noise cancelling headphones and will be available in black colour at major retailers and on in.jbl.com.

"Designed to inspire, the headphones are targeted towards business professionals who are constantly on-the-go, and can boost their productivity by managing their surroundings," Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India, said in a statement.

In addition to True Adaptive Noise Cancellation, JBL Tour One comes equipped with JBL Pro Sound, Ambient Aware, TalkThru technology and 4-Mic technology for crystal clear calls.

Users can activate their preferred voice assistant with their voice commands or with a simple press and hold on to the earcup for a more personalized experience.

JBL Tour One features HARMAN's innovative Smart Audio Mode, which allows users to optimise the Bluetooth connection for "normal listening", increase fidelity in "music mode" or watch videos with the low latency "video mode".

With up to 50 hours of total playback time, the JBL Tour One can power a full week of activity on a single charge, the company said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:13 PM IST