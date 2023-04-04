Japan breaks ranks with US, purchases Russian oil at prices above cap | File

Japan, one of Washington's closest allies in Asia, is now buying oil above the $60-a-barrel cap as it needs to ensure access to energy from Moscow.

This purchase of oil by Japan represents a break in the US-led efforts to set a global cap on purchase of Russian oil. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report, Tokyo got the US to agree to this exception.

In response to the invasion of Ukraine in February last year most European nations have stopped purchasing Russian oil.

The G7 nations including Japan and European Union and Australia last year agreed to the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil. This move was expected to reduce Russia's income from selling oil and at the same time prevent a surge in global prices. This cap also allowed non-EU nations to continue importing Russian crude oil. But there were restrictions on shipping, insurance and reinsurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude across the globe, unless it is sold below $60 a barrel.

For how much is Japan buying Russian crude oil?

It was on September 30, 2022 when the EU nations granted Japan an exception to the price cap for oil purchase. In the first two months of 2023 Japan bought nearly 7,48,000 barrels of Russian oil for $52 million or slightly lower than $70 a barrel.

Why is Japan purchasing crude oil from Russia?

Japan heavily relies on imports of energy as it has none of its own fossil fuels. According to analysts that spoke to the Wall Street Journal this is one of the major reasons for the hesitancy to completely back Ukraine against Vladimir Putin. In the G7 countries only Japan does not supply any lethal weapons to Ukraine. Tokyo said they can't send weapons due to longstanding export restrictions the cabinet has imposed on itself, said the report.

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, who was the last among the G7 leaders to visit Ukraine, in the last month was on a surprise trip to the country and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia accounts for close to one-tenth of Japan's natural-gas imports. Most of Tokyo gets shipped from Moscow comes from Russia's Far East project Sakhalin-2.

In 2022 Japan imported approximately 4.6 per cent more natural gas from Russia in comparison to the previous year.