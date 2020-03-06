‘January-March GDP growth to be series-low of 4.0%’

New Delhi: India's GDP growth may slide to a series-low of 4.0% in Jan-Mar, according to economists from Nomura.
This would take the full-year growth number to 4.9%, 10 basis points below the National Statistical Office's second advance estimate of 5.0%.
For 2020, Nomura has cut its forecast by 70 bps to 4.7%, as per its baseline scenario.
The cut in the forecast comes after data released last week showed GDP growth slowed down to 4.7% in Oct-Dec from 5.1% in Jul-Sep. Further, the spread of coronavirus has sparked fears of a further hit to economic activity, with the US Federal Reserve slashing the federal funds rate target range by 50 bps on Tuesday in a surprise move.
In a "bad" scenario, which would be if the spread of coronavirus is not checked quickly, Nomura's expects the Indian economy to grow 4.5% in 2020, while in a "severe" case, growth this calendar year could slow down to 3.7%. The economy grew 5.3% in 2019.
However, Nomura does not see much of a risk to the Indian economy from coronavirus.
"Based on our analysis, India is the least vulnerable economy to COVID-19 in Asia ex-Japan. It is not a part of the China-centred global value chains, it is less dependent on China for visitor arrivals and China accounts for only 5.3% of its total exports," Nomura's Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note.
However, domestic activity could take a hit from any disruptions to production of goods in China which are imported into India as primary and intermediate goods.
"Over 60% of India's imports from China are composed of electrical machinery and equipment, nuclear reactors and boilers and organic chemicals, with plastic articles and fertilisers comprising an additional 7%.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)