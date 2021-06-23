Janani launches India's first at-home semen sample collection

Janani, an end-to-end reproductive health and sexual wellness solutions platform, has launched a first-of-its-kind at-home advanced DIY semen testing kits.

In a major disruption in the fertility testing market in India, the at-home semen collection would help more men feel comfortable with fertility testing and encourage them to step forward for the same. Currently, the services are limited to Bengaluru, but will be extended to Mumbai by July.

At present, semen analysis requires men to visit a clinic and deposit the sample. Given the social taboos around sexual health and the lack of privacy at clinics, a lot of men back out from getting their semen analyzed. Semen testing from home has been challenging so far because of the quick mortality of the sperm which poses a logistical challenge.

Led by Dr SS Vasan, Co-founder- Janani and former Founding Chairman of Manipal Fertility, Janani has developed a unique media that can store a sample without any damage to the sperms for up to 8 hours in non-laboratory conditions, thus providing enough time to for the samples to be collected from homes and then brought to the laboratories.

How it works

Once a person registers himself for semen analysis with Janani, they ship the DIY semen testing kit in discreet packaging to the person's address. The user can then follow instructions on the package and easily deposit his sample at the comfort of his home. Then, the sample would be collected by an agent from the address and sent to Janani's labs for testing. The user is then provided with a detailed and comprehensive report within 24 hours of receiving the sample.

Speaking on the launch, Nilay Mehrotra, Founder, Janani, said, "Fertility discussions are still mostly limited to that of women. With rising male infertility and concern about male sexual wellness, it is important for men to come forward for fertility tests. But most men feel shy and uncomfortable with the current mode of semen testing at diagnostic centres. With our offering, men can now take the test from the comfort and convenience of their homes."

