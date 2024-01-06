Jalna Trader Fraudulently Avails Input Tax Credit Of ₹9.2 Cr

Representational Image |

The anti-tax evasion squad of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) commissionerate, Aurangabad, on Thursday arrested a Jalna-based trader for fraudulently availing input tax credit of Rs9.2 crore.

Details of fraud

The trader, identified as Shaikh Jafar, set up shell firms registered under GST for 'trading' various types of goods like cement, steel bars, rods, ferrous waste and scrap to issue bogus GST bills worth Rs42.71 crore. The intent was to avail Rs9.19 crore input tax credits.

According to the CGST, the accused, who is also the proprietor of Jalna-based Myco Enterprises, has confessed that the trading was a fake entity created for issuing bogus GST billing without actual supply of the goods.

“Subsequently, he was arrested under section 69(1) of the CGST Act, 2017,” said the CGST, adding that several chartered accountants and trading firms accounts that dealt with the said firm are on the radar.