Jalan-Kalrock Consortium talks about revival plans for Jet Airways

New Delhi: The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and the Management Team of Jet Airways are pleased to announce that the restart activities are progressing well.

Jet Team said, “We are working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (“DGCA”) on the approval process and timelines for proving flight, following which the Air Operator Certificate (“AOC”) of Jet Airways will be re-validated. The resumption of scheduled services will follow soon thereafter.

Restarting an airline is a complex exercise that must be done meticulously, in coordination with the Regulatory Authorities and we are well underway with the process. The timeline reflects the typical duration of an AOC process however we fully expect to have the proving flight and AOC well in advance of the filed timelines.

It should be noted that the extension of timeline has nothing to do where aircraft is registered and deregistered or the cost of leasing. Further, there is no regulatory requirement of taking an aircraft outside India for the purposes of re-registration. We are working with multiple aircraft lessors as well as aircraft manufacturers to source aircraft that will be inducted into the Jet Airways fleet over the next three to five years.”

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the Management Team is committed towards the revival of Jet Airways and is working towards delivering safe and quality services to air travellers in India and abroad.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:23 PM IST