Jain Online unveils brand campaign themed around ‘Circle of Influence’

Jain Online, a part of Jain (Deemed-to-be University), a NAAC ‘A+’ Graded University (as per the revised framework) in India, officially announced the launch of its new brand campaign, celebrating the “circle of influencers’.

The campaign focuses on two primary aspects that influence decisions regarding online-based learning - a workplace with #BroKnows and home with #AuntyApproved ad films.

Led by two 60-seconder films, the advertisements are further customized to suit diverse platforms with short and topical messages of 15-30 seconds each.

The integrated omnichannel campaign, featuring inquisitive office colleagues and probing neighbours, explores how a circle of influencers impacts the choices of an aspiring learner. The brand films conceptualized by Hyper Connect Asia deliver the brand’s core message through comical satire.

Since its release, the videos have garnered over 10 million views. Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor- JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) shared his thoughts on the campaign, “Our brand campaign outlines our belief that in a world full of options, the right advice often comes from one’s circle of influence or opinion makers.”

Kiran Khadke, Co-Founder & Creative Lead, Hyper Connect Asia said, “The pandemic has opened the doors to a pool of options for students, who are looking for credible degree programs online. This has the EdTech sector soaring. The film tries to give a resolution to their concerns via relative life situations which the audience can relate to.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:51 PM IST