Jain Irrigation Systems Q3 results: Loss narrows to Rs 72.03 cr, revenue up by 20% to Rs 1,613.75 cr

Jain Irrigation Systems on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 72.03 crore during the third quarter of this financial year on the back of a higher income.

The company's loss stood at Rs 122.84 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Jain Irrigation Systems said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review rose by 20 per cent to Rs 1,613.75 crore compared to Rs 1,331.76 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 45.05, up 3,44 per cent on BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:57 PM IST