Jaguar Land Rover's global sales down 0.7% in Jul-Sep

New Delhi: Automobile major Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recorded a 0.7 per cent decline in global sales at 1,28,953 units during the July-September quarter, compared on a year-on-year basis. In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors said Jaguar retail sales for the quarter were 37,323 vehicles, down 11 per cent year-on-year and Land Rover retail sales were 91,630 vehicles, up 4.2 per cent year-on-year.
However, in a sign of recovery, the retail sales of of the company rose in September by 24.3 per cent in China, with a third consecutive month of double-digit sales growth for the company in the region. Sales were slightly up in Europe too with a 0.9 per cent growth.
On the other hand, sales in the US, UK and in overseas markets fell by 1 per cent, 5.1 per cent and 19.2 per cent in September, respectively, compared to a year ago period.
"Retail sales of the Range Rover Evoque continued to grow (54.6 per cent) with sales of the all-new model only just starting in China. Sales were also up strongly for the Range Rover Sport (17.5 per cent) and Jaguar I-PACE (sales of 3,666 units, up 2,593 units)," the Tata Motors' filing said. Commenting on the performance, Felix Brautigam, Chief Commercial Officer of Jaguar Land Rover said: "Against challenging market headwinds, for the third consecutive month we have achieved double-digit growth in China, benefiting from our local turnaround plan and performing ahead of the broader market. "We have also outperformed shrinking markets in other regions."
