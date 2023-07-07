Jaguar Land Rover Wholesale Sales Increase 30% To 93,253 In Q1

Jaguar Land Rover sales rise in fourth quarter as chip supply continues to recover | Jaguar Land Rover

JLR on Friday reported increased sales for the first quarter of FY24 compared to a year ago, reflecting continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints.

Wholesale volumes for the first quarter were 93,253 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), up 30 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago. Wholesales were slightly lower (down 1%) compared to the prior quarter ending 31 March 2023 reflecting shipping schedules, while production was up quarter on quarter.

Retail sales for the first quarter were 101,994 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), up 29 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago. Retails were broadly flat (down 1 per cent) compared to the prior quarter ending 31 March 2023. Compared to the prior year, retail volumes were higher in the Overseas (up 83 per cent), North America (up 42 per cent), China (up 40 per cent) and UK (up 6 per cent)regions while flat in Europe. By model, retail sales of our three most profitable models were up significantly compared to the same quarter a year ago with Range Rover up 199 per cent, Range Rover Sport up 42 per cent and Defender up 90 per cent.

The order book remained strong with over 185,000 client orders at quarter end, reducing from 200,000 at 31 March 2023 in line with expectations, as chip and other supply constraints continue to improve. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender demand remains particularly strong, representing 76% of the order book.

JLR will report full financial results for Q1 later in July. Based on preliminary cash balances, JLR expects to report positive free cash flow of over £400 million in the quarter.