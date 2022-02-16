Jaguar Land Rover announces partnership with Nvidia

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Nvidia, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and computing, to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences for its customers, it said in a press statement.

Starting in 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the Nvidia Drive™ software-defined platform—delivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems. Inside the vehicle, the system will deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle’s environment.

This full-stack solution is based on Nvidia Drive Hyperion™, which features Drive Orin™ centralised AV computers; Drive AV and Drive IX software; safety, security and networking systems; plus, surround sensors. Drive Orin is the AI brain of the car and runs the Jaguar Land Rover Operating System, while Drive Hyperion is the central nervous system.

JLR will also leverage in-house developed data centre solutions with Nvidia DGX™ for training AI models and Drive Sim software built on Nvidia Omniverse™ for real-time physically accurate simulation. JLR’s software-defined features and its end-to-end verification and validation architecture will enable the delivery of innovative assisted and automated driving services throughout the life of the vehicle via over-the-air software updates.



Thierry Bolloré, JLR Chief Executive Officer, said: “Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with industry leader Nvidia is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability. Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with Nvidia will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse.”



Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder and CEO, said: “Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries. Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars.”



Jaguar Land Rover aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:22 PM IST