Jagdish Khattar, former MD of Maruti Suzuki, dies due to cardiac arrest

Jagdish Khattar, former Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki passed away on Monday morning due to a cardiac arrest.

Khattar was the managing director of Maruti Udyog Limited from 1993 until his retirement in 2007. He joined Maruti in 1993 as director of marketing, later became an MD in 1999 first as a government nominee and then in May 2002 as the Suzuki Motor Corporation nominee.

He was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with over 37 years of experience.