Jack Ma returns to teaching, becomes guest lecturer at Tokyo College

PTI

Success stories of entrepreneurs who went from rags to riches and startup founders who brought innovation to life continue inspire aspirational minds, but what to these icons do after reaching their peak. Jack Ma had been living the dream as one of Asia's wealthiest people, running a successful e-commerce venture and even doubling up as a rockstar, when he suddenly fell out of favour with the Chinese government and disappeared.

After a year of random appearances across the globe before returning to China, the Alibaba founder has taken up a teaching position at the University of Tokyo.

Read Also Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to China to visit school in Hangzhou

Inspiring budding entrepreneurs

According to the University's administration, Jack Ma will now be a visiting faculty at the newly established Tokyo College.

Apart from sharing his knowledge on managing startups, the entrepreneur who recently gave up control of Ant Group, will also take lectures on research topics.

Read Also Jack Ma back in China year after leaving limelight, triggers Alibaba stock surge

Back to the basics?

Jack Ma had started off as an English teacher in China before pursuing his entrepreneurial ambitions, and becoming one of Asia's most celebrated billionaires.

But after criticising government policies and regulators, his empire faced a crackdown and the Ant Group had to call of its initial public offering.

With his new job as a lecturer, the Alibaba founder seems to be returning to his roots.