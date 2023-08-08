J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Allots 19,090 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options |

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited on August 7, 2023 allotted 19,090 fully paid up equity shares of the Company, to certain employees on exercise of stock options granted to them pursuant to JBCPL Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

An amount of Rs 16,083,000 has been realised on exercise of 19,090 stock options.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up capital has increased from 77,416,884 equity shares of Rs 2 each to 77,435,974 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited shares

The shares of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday at 11:19 am IST were at Rs 2,532.25, down by 1.36 percent.

