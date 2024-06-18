Ixigo Starts Its Journey At Dalal Street With A Bang; Shares Zooms Past ₹140 Mark

Ixigo or LE TRAVENUES TECHNOLOGY LIMITED, which completed its IPO proceeding, has been listed on the equity markets. The official formalities were completed and the the company got listed on Tuesday, June 18, at 10:00 IST.

The company shares debuted with a 48.5 per cent premium. In fact, it made its mark, outperforming analytical expectations, as it opened 10 per cent higher than anticipated.

This is a fairly stable beginning, compared to many others who have made their debut in 2024.

The Gurugram-based company is reported to have a cumulative base of 83 million active users in its kitty. According to various reports, of all the bookings, a massive 56 per cent of the company's services are used in booking trains. |

Company Shares At Rs 147.24

The company's shares at 10:56 IST were trading at Rs 147.24, with a 6.62 per cent or Rs 9.14 gain.

Ixigo is a travel and ticketing company, that largely caters to Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the country.

Meanwhile, its services are also used for flight booking, amounting for 22 per cent of its operations. The rest is followed by bus-ticketing.

During its IPO, the company had a lot size of 161. The IPO size was pegged at Rs 740.10 crore. The IPO price range is between Rs 88 and Rs 93. The minimum investment rate was Rs 14,973. The company ended up raising Rs 740.10 crore. | Freepik

Ixigo IPO

The Indian market is trading in green after an extended weekend. At 11:15 IST, the marquee indices are trading in a positive realm, BSE Sensex gained 0.33 per cent or 256.82 points, taking the total value to 77,249.59.

NSE Nifty also gained 0.34 per cent or 79.20 points, taking the cumulative value to 23,544.80. Nifty bank also rose by 0.52 per cent or 260.30 points, taking the total value to 50,262.30