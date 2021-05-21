ITR filing: Which should you file? Find out the type that suits you

The government on Thursday (May 21) extended the due date of filing Income Tax Returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months till September 30. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30

Here's a guide on what is ITR, types of ITR and everything to do with ITR filings.

ITR stands for Income Tax Return. The Income Tax Act, 1961 governs all the ITR forms and procedures to be followed.

What is ITR?

The Income Tax Return (ITR) is a form in which the taxpayers file information about his income earned and tax applicable to the income tax department. The department has notified 7 various forms i.e. ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3, ITR 4, ITR 5, ITR 6 & ITR 7 till date.

Why should you file ITR?

It is mandatory to file income tax returns (ITR) in India if any of the conditions mentioned below are applicable to you: