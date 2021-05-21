ITR filing: Which should you file? Find out the type that suits you

The government on Thursday (May 21) extended the due date of filing Income Tax Returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months till September 30. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30
Here's a guide on what is ITR, types of ITR and everything to do with ITR filings.
ITR stands for Income Tax Return. The Income Tax Act, 1961 governs all the ITR forms and procedures to be followed.
What is ITR?
The Income Tax Return (ITR) is a form in which the taxpayers file information about his income earned and tax applicable to the income tax department. The department has notified 7 various forms i.e. ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3, ITR 4, ITR 5, ITR 6 & ITR 7 till date.
Why should you file ITR?
It is mandatory to file income tax returns (ITR) in India if any of the conditions mentioned below are applicable to you:
If your gross annual income is more than the basic exemption limit as specified below-
2. If you have more than one source of income like house property, capital gains etc.,
3. If you want to claim an income tax refund from the department,
4. If you have earned from or have invested in foreign assets during the FY,
5.If you wish to apply for visa or a loan,
6. If the taxpayer is a company or a firm, irrespective of profit or loss.
Which ITR to file?
The following infographic will help you find out which type of income tax return is applicable to you for FY 2019-20.
ITR-1 OR SAHAJ
This Return Form is for a resident individual whose total income for the assessment year 2020-21 includes:
Income from salary/pension; or
Income from One house property (excluding cases where loss is brought forward from previous years); or
Income from Other Sources (excluding Winning from Lottery and Income from Race Horses)
Agricultural income up to Rs.5000.
Who cannot use ITR 1 Form?
Total income exceeding Rs 50 lakh
Agricultural income exceeding Rs 5000
If you have taxable capital gains
If you have income from business or profession
Having income from more than one house property
If you are a Director in a company
If you have had investments in unlisted equity shares at any time during the financial year
Owning assets (including financial interest in any entity) outside India) if you are a resident, including signing authority in any account located outside India
If you are a resident not ordinarily resident (RNOR) and non-resident
Having foreign assets or foreign income
If you are assessable in respect of income of another person in respect of which tax is deducted in the hands of the other person.
ITR-2
ITR 2 is for the use of an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) whose total income for the AY 2020-21 includes:
Income from Salary/Pension; or
Income from House Property; or
Income from Other Sources (including Winnings from Lottery and Income from Race Horses).
(Total income from the above should be more than Rs 50 lakhs)
If you are an Individual Director in a company
If you have had investments in unlisted equity shares at any time during the financial year
Being a resident not ordinarily resident (RNOR) and non-resident
Income from Capital Gains; or
Foreign Assets/Foreign income
Agricultural income more than Rs 5,000
Further, in a case where the income of another person like one’s spouse, child etc. is to be clubbed with the income of the assessee, this Return Form can be used where such income falls in any of the above categories.
Who cannot use this Return form
This Return Form should not be used by an individual whose total income for the AY 2020-21 includes Income from Business or Profession. For declaring these types of income, you may have to use ITR-3 or ITR-4 .
ITR-3
The Current ITR3 Form is to be used by an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family who have income from proprietary business or are carrying on profession. The persons having income from following sources are eligible to file ITR 3 :
Carrying on a business or profession
If you are an Individual Director in a company
If you have had investments in unlisted equity shares at any time during the financial year
Return may include income from House property, Salary/Pension and Income from other sources
Income of a person as a partner in the firm.
ITR-4 or Sugam
The current ITR 4 is applicable to individuals and HUFs, Partnership firms (other than LLPs) which are residents having income from a business or profession. It also include those who have opted for the presumptive income scheme as per Section 44AD, Section 44ADA and Section 44AE of the Income Tax Act. However, if the turnover of the business exceeds Rs 2 crore, the taxpayer will have to file ITR-3.
Who cannot use ITR 4 Form?
If your total income exceeds Rs 50 lakh
Having income from more than one house property
If you have any brought forward loss or loss to be carried forward under any head of income
Owning any foreign asset
If you have signing authority in any account located outside India
Having income from any source outside India
If you are a Director in a company
If you have had investments in unlisted equity shares at any time during the financial year
Being a resident not ordinarily resident (RNOR) and non-resident
Having foreign assets or foreign income
If you are assessable in respect of income of another person in respect of which tax is deducted in the hands of the other person.
ITR-5
ITR 5 is for firms, LLPs (Limited Liability Partnership), AOPs (Association of Persons), BOIs (Body of Individuals), Artificial Juridical Person (AJP), Estate of deceased, Estate of insolvent, Business trust and investment fund.
ITR-6
For Companies other than companies claiming exemption under section 11 (Income from property held for charitable or religious purposes), this return has to be filed electronically only.
ITR-7
For persons including companies required to furnish return under section 139(4A) or section 139(4B) or section 139(4C) or section 139(4D) or section 139(4E) or section 139(4F).
Return under section 139(4A) is required to be filed by every person in receipt of income derived from property held under trust or other legal obligation wholly for charitable or religious purposes or in part only for such purposes.
Return under section 139(4B) is required to be filed by a political party if the total income without giving effect to the provisions of section 139A exceeds the maximum amount, not chargeable to income-tax.
Return under section 139(4C) is required to be filed by every –
Scientific research association;
News agency ;
Association or institution referred to in section 10(23A);
Institution referred to in section 10(23B);
Fund or institution or university or other educational institution or any hospital or other medical institution.
Return under section 139(4D) is required to be filed by every university, college or other institution, which is not required to furnish return of income or loss under any other provision of this section.
Return under section 139(4E) must be filed by every business trust which is not required to furnish return of income or loss under any other provisions of this section.
Return under section 139(4F) must be filed by any investment fund referred to in section 115UB. It is not required to furnish return of income or loss under any other provisions of this section.
