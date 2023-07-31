ITR Filing Ends Today; Here Are Last Minute Tips For Income Taxpayers | Pixabay

Today is the last day for income tax return filing as the IT department through multiple bulletins has cleared that there will be no extensions of the ITR due date for Financial year 2022-23. If you are yet to file your ITR then you should do it before the deadline of July 31.

The income tax department on Sunday revealed that 5.83 crore ITRs have been filed till 1 pm on July 30. This is more than the number of ITRs filed till July 31st last year. IT in a tweet said, "10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed up to 1 pm today & 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour."

5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year.



We have witnessed more than 46 lakh successful logins till 1 pm today and… — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 30, 2023

However there are many that are yet to file for their income tax returns of the financial year 2022-23.

If you are filing income tax returns on your own then here are a few tips to avoid making any mistakes.

Keep these documents handy

With e-filing portals the data is pre-filled in ITR forms, but you will still need to manually fill out some data like capital gains. Which is why you need to keep documents like Form 16, Form16A, Form 26AS, Capital gains statements, tax saving investment proof, PAN Card and Medical insurance statements handy.

Add All Income Sources and bank details

If you are filing your ITR today ensure you add all income sources before you submit the form. If you have missed anything then you can revise it today. In order to receive the refund in your account and for the purpose of verification ensure that all your bank accounts are pre-validated and are as mentioned on your PAN card.

Ensure you choose the correct ITR form

There are different ITR forms based on the income sources. If your income source is your salary then you need to fill the ITR-1 form and if your income source includes capital gains through shares, house property, etc then you need to file the ITR-2.

For those filing for the ITR today here are a few steps to follow:

Visit Income Tax e-Filing portal.

Log in to the portal by entering your PAN number, Password, and Captcha code.

Click on the 'e-File' menu and choose the 'Income Tax Return' link.

Choose the Income Tax Return (ITR) form. If you are a salaried taxpayer having Form 16, you can use either ITR-1 or ITR-2.

Select the assessment year (AY) year 2023-24.

Check all the data entered in the form, and submit.

E-verify your form after the submission. To do this, use this on any of the available options like Aadhaar OTP, etc.

Upload, e-verify return.

