ITC Q1 net up 12.69 per cent

Mumbai: FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 12.69% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,436.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,049.38 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 12,532.31 crore as against Rs 11,745.68 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, higher by 6.69%, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses for the said period were at Rs 8,113.67 crore as compared with Rs 7,667.62 crore, up 5.81%. The company’s operating margin expanded to 39.69% in April-June from 38.64% a year ago. Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 5.8% to Rs 11503 crore. Shares of ITC Friday settled at Rs 264.60 apiece on the BSE, down 1.12% from their previous close.