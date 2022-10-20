ITC net profit rises 20% and revenue goes down by 6.7% from last quarter

ITC net profit rises 20% and revenue goes down by 6.7% last quarter | PTI

Diversified conglomerate ITC reported a 20 per cent rise in post-tax profit at Rs 4,466 for the July-September quarter against Rs 3,697 crore from last year.

The profit rose 7.1 per cent from Rs 4,169 records in the last quarter.

The standalone revenue came in higher by 26.6 per cent at Rs 16,130 over Rs 12,731 crore from last year. But in comparison to the last quarter, the revenue growth is marginally lower by 6.7 per cent from Rs 17,289.

The segment revenue growth for cigarettes, FMCG and hotels is 23.3, 21 and 81.9 per cent respectively.

Talking about the cigarette segment, the company in its filing said that the segment's recent launches continue to gain traction, with robust growth across regions and markets.

FMCG EBITDA margin improved 170 basis points sequentially at 9.5 per cent.

In the exchange filing, the company said that the huge growth in the hotel segment is because now the room rates and the occupancy levels are ahead of the pre pandemic levels.