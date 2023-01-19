ITC issues shares worth Rs 17.05 lakh to employees as stock options | PTI

ITC Limited announced on Thursday the allotment of 17,05,960 ordinary shares worth Rs 17,05,960 to employees upon the exercise of 1,70,596 options under the company's Employee Stock Option Schemes, through an exchange filling.

According to the filing, the issued and subscribed share capital of the company increased to Rs 1241,40,14,961 divided into 1241,40,14,961 ordinary shares of Rs 1 each.

The shares of ITC on Thursday closed at Rs 332 down by 0.79 per cent.

