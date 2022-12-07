e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessITC increases its stake in Delectable Technologies to 33.42%

ITC increases its stake in Delectable Technologies to 33.42%

The total shares of the company moves to a total 33.42 per cent of its share captial on a fully diluted basis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
ITC increases its stake in Delectable Technologies to 33.42% | PTI
Follow us on

ITC Limited, in a exchange filing, announced that it acquired 1,967 Compusorily Convertible Preference Shares of Delectables for Rs 10 each in Delectable Technologies.

The total shares of the company moves to a total 33.42 per cent of its share captial on a fully diluted basis.

After the third round ITC had a total of 27.34 per cent shares.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ITC increases its stake in Delectable Technologies to 33.42%

ITC increases its stake in Delectable Technologies to 33.42%

German Foreign Minister uses Paytm for shopping in Delhi, What Vijay Shekhar Sharma said

German Foreign Minister uses Paytm for shopping in Delhi, What Vijay Shekhar Sharma said

India Ratings assigns Axis Bank's infrastructure bonds 'IND AAA/Stable'

India Ratings assigns Axis Bank's infrastructure bonds 'IND AAA/Stable'

Amazon plans to sack 20,000 employees after over-hiring during pandemic: Report

Amazon plans to sack 20,000 employees after over-hiring during pandemic: Report

China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes

China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes