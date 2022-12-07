ITC increases its stake in Delectable Technologies to 33.42% | PTI

ITC Limited, in a exchange filing, announced that it acquired 1,967 Compusorily Convertible Preference Shares of Delectables for Rs 10 each in Delectable Technologies.

The total shares of the company moves to a total 33.42 per cent of its share captial on a fully diluted basis.

After the third round ITC had a total of 27.34 per cent shares.