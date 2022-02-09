ITC Hotels launches app, lets guests access multiple services like room, restaurant reservations

Keeping pace with dynamically changing consumer preferences, ITC's Hotel Group has launched a one-of-a-kind app using which guests will be able to access multiple services such as room and restaurant reservations, food delivery and takeaway, loyalty membership essentials, and more.

The app will be available to users of ITC Hotels, Welcomhotels and select Fortune Hotels.

It enables guests to book their stay at more than 55 hotels and resorts through a simple process that gives them access to the best rates. Club ITC members can also save up to 10 per cent on room reservations using exclusive member rates and earn and redeem Club ITC Green Points for stays booked directly.

As an exclusive limited-time offer, Club ITC members can also earn 500 bonus Green Points for materialised room reservations. Business travellers can book their stays at the contracted corporate rates of their organisations via the app, making the entire reservation process hassle-free and easily accessible at all times.

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, stated, "The new ITC Hotels mobile app is a natural progression for the brand that prides itself on moving with the times and serving its customers in the most modern and efficient way possible."

He added, "We live in a digital world and want our guests to enjoy the ITC Hotels experience with the convenience, efficacy, and innovative and interactive interface that the new ITC Hotels app offers, along with multiple benefits and privileges."

Among other services, the app enables food delivery and takeaways across 14 cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Agra, Jaipur, Vadodara, Amritsar, Coimbatore, and (Bhubaneswar and Guntur, which are being added to this list soon).

Guests can now order home their favourites from iconic cuisine brands through Gourmet Couch, ITC Hotels' pan-India food delivery initiative via the app.

Using a Common Cart, guests can place an order drawing on multiple signature menus as well as order combos or curated set menus. To add to the gourmet experience of guests is the ease of table reservations at 75-plus restaurants at ITC Hotels and Welcomhotels at just one touch on the app.

Members of Club ITC and those who hold the Club ITC Culinaire membership can use the new app to manage their accounts on their phones and keep track of their points, transactions, tier status, and much more. Guests could also earn and redeem Club ITC points on eligible orders, gift a meal or schedule one using the new app.

For those who wish to have a new Club ITC membership, the app enables easy and free registrations instantly welcoming them to enjoy the benefits of the membership.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:15 PM IST