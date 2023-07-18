 ITC Allots 7,02,371 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessITC Allots 7,02,371 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ITC Allots 7,02,371 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
ITC Allots 7,02,371 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: ITC (Representative)

ITC Limited on Tuesday issued and allotted 70,23,710 Ordinary Shares of ₹1 each, upon exercise of 7,02,371 Options by Optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

With this allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the company stands increased to ₹1245,82,68,851 divided into 1245,82,68,851 Ordinary Shares of ₹1 each.

ITC Limited Shares

The shares of ITC Limited on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹472.65, up by 0.064 shares.

Read Also
ITI Wins Accolades From ISRO & DoT For Its Role In Successful Launch Of Chandrayaan-3
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ITC Allots 7,02,371 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ITC Allots 7,02,371 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: ICICI Lombard Net Profit Jumps To ₹390.36 Cr; TV18 Broadcast Net Loss...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: ICICI Lombard Net Profit Jumps To ₹390.36 Cr; TV18 Broadcast Net Loss...

Hero MotoCorp Launches New Xtreme 200S 4 Valve Sports Motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp Launches New Xtreme 200S 4 Valve Sports Motorcycle

Borosil Renewable Allots 11,996 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Borosil Renewable Allots 11,996 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Adani Transmission Announces Operational Performances Update for Q1FY24

Adani Transmission Announces Operational Performances Update for Q1FY24