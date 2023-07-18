ITC Allots 7,02,371 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: ITC (Representative)

ITC Limited on Tuesday issued and allotted 70,23,710 Ordinary Shares of ₹1 each, upon exercise of 7,02,371 Options by Optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

With this allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the company stands increased to ₹1245,82,68,851 divided into 1245,82,68,851 Ordinary Shares of ₹1 each.

ITC Limited Shares

The shares of ITC Limited on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹472.65, up by 0.064 shares.

