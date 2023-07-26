ITC Allots 3,50,313 Ordinary Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: ITC (Representative)

ITC Limited on Wednesday issued and allotted 3,50,313 ordinary shares of ₹1 each, upon exercise of 3,50,313 options by optionees under the company’s employee stock option schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the company stands increased to ₹1246,17,71,981 divided into 1246,17,71,981 Ordinary Shares of ₹1 each.

ITC Limited shares

The shares of ITC Limited on Wednesday at 11:45 am IST were at ₹470.70, up by 1.82 percent.