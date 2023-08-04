 ITC Allots 3,06,752 Ordinary Shares To Employees As Stock Option
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
ITC Allots 3,06,752 Ordinary Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: ITC (Representative)

ITC Limited on Friday issued and allotted 30,67,520 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each, upon exercise of 3,06,752 Options by Optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the ordinary shares is Rs 1 each.

With this allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 1246,48,39,501 divided into 1246,48,39,501 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each.

ITC Limited shares

The shares of ITC Limited on Friday at 11:40 am IST were at Rs 455.90, down by 0.033 percent.

