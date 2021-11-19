Italy-based IQT Consulting sets foot in India; aims to work for innovation, sustainability

With a major focus on development projects and to work for innovation and sustainability, Italy-based IQT Consulting has set its feet in the country and has registered in India.

The brand has a business presence and interest in areas in design engineering, project management, and asset management and shall be endeavoring to work in large developmental and national mission projects in municipal infrastructure, water resources, telecom infra and smart buildings sector, spearheaded by seasoned infrastructure industry professional Sachin Pant as its CEO & Director.

Speaking about IQT India's plans and vision, Sachin Pant, CEO & Director, IQT IN said, "India is accelerating its progress to emerge as the world's strongest economy by bolstering its infrastructure and fostering an ecosystem of innovation, sustainability, and development."

"We believe this is the right time to expand our vision and plans in the country and we are looking forward to being a part of this transformational journey. IQT in this mission shall also aspire to add and contribute to it by putting best of the industry practices and engineering excellence in government's major programs like JJM, Smart City Mission, AMRUT, Digital India & Disaster Management."

Notably, with a deep sector exposure of urban infrastructure, industrial development and real estate, Pant has also served as the President SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.

Globally IQT has been active in Europe, North Africa & LAC, and IQT India is now a step ahead towards the group's business plans to expand in India, Southeast Asia and other emerging markets.

Strongly committed to work towards innovation and sustainability, IQT has successfully undertaken challenging projects in areas of landslide protection and hydrogeological stability and has proven core competence in new-generation telecommunication technologies, 5G optical fiber mobile infrastructure space.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 02:39 PM IST