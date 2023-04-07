 It takes only 3 hours online for Indians to select and buy cars
The platforms for digital listing have also increased demand for used cars and made selling pre-owned vehicles easier.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

Buying a new car is a major life decision for most Indians, since such a purchase can have an impact on the overall budget of a household or individual. Apart from a stylish model, fuel efficiency and space among other specific needs are also kept in mind while looking for a car, followed by a test drive.

But a recent report has revealed that multiple options and clarity on pricing allows Indians to book their ride after spending an average of only three hours online.

Convenience drives demand

  • Although too many alternatives could spoil people by choice as a lot of online shoppers may know, the convenience of buying a car and having it delivered at home only accelerates the process.

  • The platforms for digital listing have also increased demand for used cars and made selling pre-owned vehicles easier.

  • According to a startup CARS24, Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the used car space as well, as sales went up by 100 per cent.

Smaller cities catching up

  • Among Indian cities, Lucknow and Patna reported an uptick in deliveries of used car, as Swift and Grand i10 remained the most popular after models.

  • Apart from online portals, heading back to office for work after the pandemic is a factor that has encouraged Indians to buy used cars.

