It takes only 3 hours online for Indians to select and buy cars

Buying a new car is a major life decision for most Indians, since such a purchase can have an impact on the overall budget of a household or individual. Apart from a stylish model, fuel efficiency and space among other specific needs are also kept in mind while looking for a car, followed by a test drive.

But a recent report has revealed that multiple options and clarity on pricing allows Indians to book their ride after spending an average of only three hours online.

Convenience drives demand

Although too many alternatives could spoil people by choice as a lot of online shoppers may know, the convenience of buying a car and having it delivered at home only accelerates the process.

The platforms for digital listing have also increased demand for used cars and made selling pre-owned vehicles easier.

According to a startup CARS24, Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the used car space as well, as sales went up by 100 per cent.

Smaller cities catching up